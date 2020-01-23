Friday, Jan. 31 will mark the third anniversary of the day Atchison County assumed operations of its owned county-wide ambulance service.
Director Corey Scott, Atchison County EMS, said he wants to congratulate the staff a successful year of service in 2019 even though there were challenges presented.
“Primarily the flooding experienced by our neighbors in Missouri created the need to utilize other routes to access Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri and some Kansas City area hospitals,” Scott said. “We did stand by for any emergency in the Winthrop, Missouri area as our neighbors in Buchannan County could not readily access that area over much of 2019. In the end we saw no increase in requests for service into Missouri,” Scott said. “We did support Atchison County Emergency Management on their efforts to assist our neighbors on several calls.”
Scott compiled the year-end report that was forwarded to Atchison County commissioners that they reviewed, accepted with a compliment and approved during their meeting Tuesday.
In 2019 EMS responded to a total of 2,222 calls, which is a 2.7 percent increase in volume from the 2,163 calls in the previous year.
“While we did see a slight increase in overall call volume there was only nominal changes in percentage of any one tracked parameter,” Scott said. “The unfortunate closure of the Horton Hospital did have a small impact on the operations of Atchison County EMS. We had two fewer transports to Brown County facilities and did make a few more mutual aid responses to Brown County to operation by Town and Country EMS”
EMS crews will continue to stand ready to provide mutual aid agreement to neighbors, Scott said. The neighbors have been of great help in our county’s times of need.
Scott reported there were 511 calls during 2019 that involved injury of some type. The other 1,711 calls ranged in nature from illnesses to requests for standby, false calls and other forms of aid.
The 2019 reported breakdown on the nature of the calls were: Nineteen patients were deceased – 1 percent; 14 cardiac related – 1 percent; 97 calls were critical in nature – representing 4 percent; 14 percent, or 322 of the patients were emergent acuity; 67 percent representing 1,490 calls were in response to a lower acuity or psychiatric condition; and 280 calls – checking in at 13 percent resulted in no patient found, false call, or canceled in route.
The incidents are reported according zones. Two ambulance stations serve the county Station 1 in Atchison primarily serves the eastern half of the county, which is more populated. Station 2 is based in Effingham and serves the western half of the county. Within Atchison city limits there were 1,420 incidents that EMS ambulance crews responded to. The ambulance crews handled a total of 455 inter-facility transfers. In the eastern portion of the county in unincorporated areas there were 151 calls for EMS. In the western portion of the county there were 78 incidents in Effingham city limits, 20 in the city of Lancaster, five in Muscotah city limits and 75 calls answered in the unincorporated areas out in the western half of the county.
Eighteen incident calls were responded to outside Atchison County boundaries, which is an increase of five as reported in the 2018 report.
Scott said Atchison County EMS currently employs 10 fulltime paramedics. Paramedics are required to have formal education that includes an associate’s degree, hundreds of hours of internship and clinical rotation. Paramedics are qualified to perform every duty and procedure outlined by the EMS protocol and policy, Scott said. Additionally paramedics are required to complete 60 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain Kansas certification.
Two advanced emergency medical technicians are employed by the county’s EMS, Scott said. AEMTSs provide limited advanced life support interventions that include medications and invasive procedures. The AEMTs attend an additional 6-month program above and beyond emergency medical technician education with an internship shorter than a paramedic would complete. AEMTs can perform every duty of an EMT and emergency medical responders in addition to their scope of practice. An AEMT must complete 44 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain Kansas certification.
The county’s EMS operations has an in-house continuing education program in place that has provided 267.5 hours of training to its own employees and those of other emergency agencies like Atchison Fire Department and Atchison County Rescue, Scott said. Additionally, EMS has started a second in-house EMT class in the fall of 2019. The class will be complete in March of 2020. With the partnership of AFD and the county’s Rescue, EMS’ training efforts have created an integrated approach to pre-hospital medical care to benefit patients that the Atchison County community can take pride in.
There are four fulltime EMTs on staff, Scott said. The EMTs provide comprehensive basic life support interventions that include basic medications and minimally invasive procedures. EMTS are required to attend a six-month education program with up to a 24-hour internship. EMTs can perform every duty of an EMR in addition to their scope of practice. EMTs are required to complete 28 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain certification in Kansas.
EMRs provide limited basic life support interventions than include oxygen, splinting and bandaging, Scott said. The EMRS attend a 3-to 6-month program of education, and must complete 16 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain state certification. There is one fulltime EMR on staff.
Two paramedics, one AEMT and seven EMTs comprise the county’s part-time EMS staff.
“Our primary ambulances are staffed as an advanced life support level at all times,” Scott said.
There are five ambulances, one captain’s vehicle, one director’s vehicle and one disaster response trailer. Three ambulances are assigned to Station 1 in Atchison. One ambulance is assigned to Station 2 in Effingham. One ambulance is in reserve at the Atchison County Rescue Facility. The ambulances are assigned according to a rotation plan to manage use and mileage in effort to prolong the life of the vehicles.
