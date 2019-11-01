Not every housewarming party involves an evidence room and a look at the tactical team armory, though Atchison's Finest are as beaming with pride as any new homeowner.
"Having the public be just as excited to see what changes have been made, comparing to our old yellow cinderblock walls to the brand new walls with new pictures," sad Patrolman Nicole Maendele, who has been on the force since 2018, after serving in the U.S. Army until 2013.
"Everything's nice and shiny. I'm just glad that everyone's here and is enjoying it as much as we are."
Maendele and most of her peers have spent the last year performing most of their duties in the Atchison City Hall basement, while police headquarters received a major expansion and facelift. They had to deal with other headaches, like interrogate suspects and prepare case files in the same area; sometimes, potential criminal defendants would be able to see information about them while awaiting transfer to the Atchison County Jail.
The new building fixes all of those problems, and adds on to a new foundation of space and equipment that is designed to be state-of-the-art. Lt. Travis Eichelberger, who has been on the force since separating from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2005, says the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies have already begun to use the space whenever they conduct operations in the Atchison area.
"They're always like, hey, can we come over there? We really like your new digs. And I'm like, sure, if Mike says it's OK," Eichelberger told a group of members of the public on Friday during an APD open house event.
Chief of Police Mike Wilson, who has served the community since 1977 and has been the commander of APD since 1993, has been advocating for the City of Atchison municipal government to upgrade police headquarters for years.
Until recently, officers involved in a struggle with a suspect, who then need to clean up and store contaminated gear, have had to go off site to do so. Now, in addition to an expanded evidence room, headquarters hosts a locker for each officer as well as a restroom and preparation area that is for APD's exclusive use. Numerous other upgrades are apparent in the new space.
"We now have 5,000 sq. ft. of space that will accommodate 25 officers every day that need these things," Wilson said. "And I know that the city manager and the city commission have supported what I've described, but it was up to us to make sure that our needs were met ...
"All of this has been accomplished, and this has been a great day."
