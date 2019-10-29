With less than one week remaining before Election Day, the tally shows more than 140 voters have staked their say in the advanced ballot box inside the Atchison County Clerk’s office at the courthouse.
Advanced voting continues until noon Monday, Nov. 4, in the courthouse, 423 N. Fifth St., ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. However, sick and disabled voters may vote up until 7 p.m. Election Day at the courthouse. Hand delivery of ballots that have been mailed out in advance will be accepted between the hours of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Election Day at the courthouse, or any of the 10 polling places in the county, until the polls close. Absentee ballots returned by mail are required to have a postmark no later than Tuesday, Nov. 5 and are to be received no later than Friday, Nov. 8, for inclusion in the official count of canvassed votes.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips serves as the county’s chief election officer. The hand delivery on the advance mail-out ballots at any of the polls is a convenience that was recently instituted, Phillips said. A signed affidavit is required whenever someone other than the voter returns the ballot on behalf of the voter.
Persons are welcome to bring the voted ballots during regular business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now until Monday, Nov. 4 to the clerks’ office, located at first floor level in the courthouse. Phillips said. All potential voters need to present a photo identification document for more information contact the county clerk’s office at 913-804-6030.
Training, updating and refresher courses are ongoing for the election workers, Phillips said.
Each of the 10 polling places within Atchison County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday at the following locations:
Only First and Only Fourth precincts will vote at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 400 S. Sixth St. Atchison.
East Second and West Second precincts voters will cast ballots at United Methodist Church located at 501 Kansas Ave. in Atchison.
East Third and West Third precinct voters at the Second Christian Church, 700 M. St. in Atchison.
North Fifth and South Fifth precincts’ polls are located at First Baptist Church at 1640 Riley St., Atchison.
Benton Precinct electors will vote at the Effingham Municipal Building, 414 Main Street in Effingham.
Center Precinct at Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Road, in Cummings.
Grasshopper and Kapioma precinct electors will vote in Muscotah City Hall located at 111 First St. Muscotah.
Huron and Lancaster precinct voters will cast their ballots at Lancaster City Hall, located at 301 Kansas St. Lancaster.
Mt. Pleasant and Walnut precinct voters will be voting at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Road, Atchison.
Shannon Precinct electors will vote in the Shannon Fire District No. 1 Fire Station located at 2509 U.S. Highway 73 along the outskirts of Atchison city limits.
There are seven different public school districts within the boundaries of Atchison County.
The school districts and the respective candidates in each district are:
USD 409, Atchison Public Schools, Mt. Pleasant, Shannon, and Walnut townships and city of Atchison – Sally J. Berger, John E. Bishop, Stefanie Gardner, Herb Gwaltney, Pamela Rizza and Josh Wheeler vying to fill one of four at-large positions.
USD 377, Atchison County Community Schools in Benton, Lancaster, Grasshopper, Center Mt. Pleasant, Shannon, Kapioma and Walnut townships – Position 1, Barbara Chapman; Position 2, Greg Smith; Position 3, Nancy J. Keith; and Position At-Large, James R. Cormode.
USD 335, Jackson Heights, some Grasshopper Precinct voters – Position 1, David R. Allen; Position 2, Melinda J. Wareham; Position 3, Neal Keeler and Position 7 – At Large, Konrad Coe.
USD 338, Valley Falls, some voters in Benton Township – Position 1 candidates, Jody Lockhart and Donny Smith; Position 2 – Aaron Sprang and Stephanie Steinlicht; Position 3 – John D. Shipley and Kimberly Kirkham; and Position 7 – Shannon Meyer.
USD 339, Jefferson County North in Benton Township H62, Benton Township H63 and Center will elect board members from the following candidates: Position 1, Ronald Langston and Paige Noll; Position 2 Lindsay Aspinwall and Justin Noll; Position 3, Traci A. Noll and Kip Schmalz; Position 7, Lucas Hattemer, Winda Ohlde Ladner and Katherine Wolfe.
USD 430, South Brown County Schools for its eligible voters in Grasshopper Township – Position 1, April C. Keo; Position 2, Jason Selland; Position 3 Laurence Berger, Carrie Miller and Gary Miller Jr.; Position at Large – Susanna Cooper and Rex Lockwood.
USD 449, Easton (Pleasant Ridge), some eligible voters residing in Mt. Pleasant Township will vote on the following candidates: Position 1, Rita M. Oatney, Position 2, Sarah Johnston, Position 3 Jordan Pemble and Position 7 candidate, Jennifer J. Kern.
There are local city government elections in Atchison, Effingham, Huron, Lancaster and Muscotah. The candidates are:
Atchison City Commission – Abby Bartlett, J. David Farris, David Hausmann, Luke Jesnowski, Lisa Moody, William J. Murphy and Charles Perdue. Hausmann and Perdue are incumbents.
Effingham City Council, all unopposed: For mayor – Justin O’Brien; city council contenders are: Harvey D. Fasse, Mark Hurst, David Lowe, Ross Montgomery and Kirk Wohlgemuth. Hurst and Wohlgemuth are incumbents.
Huron City Council – Mayor Jaquetta Peak is running unopposed. Write-ins will likely determine city council position because no candidates filed.
Muscotah City Council: Brian Higley – mayor; city council candidates are: Susan J. Higley, Darryl Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Dale W. Small and Dalia M. Wilson.
Lancaster City Council – no candidates filed for the three open positions.
Voters will decide whether or not there will be an amendment relating to the reapportionment of Kansas Senate and the Kansas House of Representatives. Since 1992 and every 10th year, state lawmakers have had authority to reapportion districts based on population totals gathered from the most recent census taken and published in the U.S. Census Bureau book.
The question centers on whether to eliminate the adjustment, currently allowed to pertaining to nonresident military personnel and students. A vote yes would eliminate the current reapportionment as it is. A no vote will allow a reapportionment to continue based on the nonresidential military personnel and student populations to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.