It is hard to impeach the expertise of John Settich, Ph.D., on how Congress goes about exercising its most profound mechanism to check the power of a federal official, as the pressure builds on President Donald Trump.
Settich, professor and chair of political science at Benedictine College, once served in the office of U.S. Rep. William R. Roy, M.D., a Democrat who served from 1971 to 1975 in Congress on behalf of most of eastern Kansas, including Atchison.
Through most of 1973 and 1974, Congress grappled with the aftermath of the Watergate burglary, in which a team working on behalf of Republican Richard Nixon’s Committee to Re-Elect the President raided the Democratic Party headquarters in Washington, D.C., in search of political dirt.
The quest for such dirt is seen by many as the source of today’s scandal. Public hearings begin Wednesday, Nov. 13, for the purpose — as envisioned by House Democrats — of demonstrating Trump’s culpability in a monthslong pressure campaign on the government of Ukraine to get them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s leading rival for the 2020 presidential race.
Settich said it is important to remember that the Founding Fathers crafted the impeachment process for a reason, which various Congresses have seen fit to execute from time to time. In addition to his Nixon-era work for Roy, he witnessed impeachment trial proceedings in 1998 against President Bill Clinton, which didn’t succeed in removing Clinton from office.
“Impeachment is not that rare of an occasion in the United States government,” Settich said.
For offices other than the presidency, it is common enough that there are a number of living former federal officials who have been through the process. One of them, Settich noted, is U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat, who the Senate removed from office as a federal judge for bribery and other offenses in 1989. Ironically, Hastings had a key role in crafting rules for impeachment proceedings this year against Trump, and is in favor of continuing the process against the president.
”So the Senate knows how to do this,” Settich said. “It is of course extraordinary to have a trial that involves the president as the one against whom the charge is being brought. What I think will happen is I think that the United States Senate will listen to both the prosecution and the president’s own defense.”
John Smith, longtime chair of the Doniphan County Republican Party and an avowed supporter of Trump, who lives in rural Troy, finds the entire saga involving Trump to be invalid.
”I don’t think he’s guilty of anything that’s not been done by every one of the guys who are going after him,” Smith said. “I think they should shut it down. This is happening because they’re still mad about what happened in 2016. That’s it.”
Josh Wolf, PhD, a political science expert and professorial colleague of Settich, is by comparison an avowed critic of Trump and an advocate for the likely impeachment to go on.
”(This will end) when Donald Trump stops courting foreign interference in American elections,” Wolf said. “All of these actions have come about because of Donald Trump’s own actions. If Republicans don’t want Democrats investigating corruption of our politics, maybe they should protect our politics a little bit better.”
Hans Peter, a Benedictine junior who serves as chairman of the BC Republicans, said most students who identify with the GOP on campus are, like Smith, skeptical of the actions and motives of Congressional Democrats in targeting Trump. However, Peter believes the process should continue, and that when Trump asked Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden in a July diplomatic phone call, Trump abused his power.
Peter has been a skeptic up til now, as the House of Representatives has conducted impeachment witness interviews behind closed doors. However, he is looking forward to watching public testimony by William B. Taylor, U.S. chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, and George Kent, a senior U.S. State Department official. Their testimony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will air on media networks worldwide.
”I’m glad that the impeachment hearings have been publicly opened,” Peter said. “I didn’t like that they were conducted in private, even in accordance with House rules. The process is divisive and it is better for it to be done in a public format as opposed to a private format. I think that the impeachment process itself has been valid. I’m glad it is now being conducted properly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.