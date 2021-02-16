Social Justice Week at Benedictine College will focus attention on important social issues in Atchison, the United States and around the world. The annual event, now in its 35th year, offers student groups like the Benedictine College Hunger Coalition, the Black Student Union, Sociology Club, Ravens Respect Life, Ravens CARE, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and CRS University a chance to gain awareness on campus and in the community.
Presentations on human trafficking, food insecurity, Black History Month, among others, will take place throughout the week. Programs and presentations are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. The week begins on Sunday, Feb. 21, with 10:00 a.m. Mass in the Abbey Church, where the homily and petitions will incorporate the theme of social justice. The complete schedule is available at https://www.benedictine.edu/events/social-justice-week/index. Many of the presentations will be streamed on the college Facebook page.
Speakers this year include Kim Bottorff, Coordinator of The Salvation Army of Atchison County; David Gatewood, Co-Director of the Atchison County Food Pantry at First Christian Church; and Chad Higdon, Chief Executive Officer of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. They will discuss food insecurity in Atchison.
Noted artist and activist Hasna Sal will give a presentation on her work to raise awareness of human trafficking. One of her pieces of art, “Colors of Life,” will also be on display as part of the Social Justice Week Art Exhibit.
Glenn North, poet, activist and Poet Laureate of the 18th & Vine Historic District in Kansas City, Missouri, will read from his works in recognition of Black History Month.
Here is the schedule at a glance:
Feb. 19 to Feb. 26 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily (McCarthy Gallery of Art, Fink Hall)
“Art as Human Connection” - Art Exhibition
Monday, Feb. 22, 10:00 a.m. (St. John Paul II Student Center Atrium)
“High Five…Up High” – messages of support for those impacted by COVID-19
Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:00 p.m. (Murphy-McPhee Auditorium, Westerman Hall)
Panel on Food Insecurity
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. (Raven Roost, Haverty Center)
“Empty Bowls” – handmade bowls and homemade soup ($12)
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7:00 p.m. (O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium, JP II Student Center)
“Into the Light” – talk on human trafficking by Hasna Sal
Thursday, Feb. 25, 4:15 p.m. (McAllister Boardroom)
“To Make a Poet Black and Bid Him Sing” – Glenn North
Saturday, Feb. 27, 9:00 a.m. – (Engineering Shop, Westerman Hall)
“Sleep in Heavenly Peace Build Day”
