TOPEKA — Anderson Woods Chandler — “Andy” to those who knew him well — died Oct. 29 at the age of 93. He served as president of Fidelity Bank’s board for 60 years before retiring in 2018, and was CEO of the bank for 51 years after purchasing Fidelity from its founder in 1958.
As a banker, Chandler had a reputation for supporting small businesses and budding entrepreneurs in Topeka.
Patti Mellard, founder and president of Key Staffing, said she started interacting with Chandler a little over 30 years ago when she set out to open her own business. Mellard later became the first woman on Fidelity’s board of directors.
“I got my first business loan through Fidelity Bank and Mr. Chandler,” Mellard said. “And as you might imagine, 30 years ago people didn’t want to take a chance on women in business. Mr. Chandler did.”
Mellard said Chandler was a role model for many people in the community, especially in the capital city’s business world.
“He was an example in ethics — an example of ethics in business, ethics in his personal life,” Mellard said.
That is what led her to model her own business ethics after those of the veteran banker. It is an ethics philosophy, according to Towle, that focuses on building relationships and caring for customers.
While Chandler’s banking career is noteworthy — “There aren’t a lot of bankers that stay in their bank 60 years,” Towle said — it was Chandler’s commitment to community and to giving back that many of his peers remember most.
“He was practically an icon, in the community, of involvement and what he would do for the community,” said Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University.
Chandler was a strong supporter of Washburn despite his alma-mater loyalties lying some 25 miles east of Topeka.
“Even though he was a great supporter and great fan of the University of Kansas,” Farley said, “it seemed to me he understood the importance and the important role that Washburn plays here in the community. ... He spent a good bit of time here on the Washburn campus. He was generous with his time. He was generous with his resources. He was generous with his advice to me.”
Chandler also devoted much of his time to the Boy Scouts of America and became involved in the Jayhawk Area Council and Boy Scouts of Santa Fe Trails after moving to Topeka in 1958.
According to an entry about Chandler on the Kansas Historical Society’s website, Chandler received the three highest scouting volunteer awards during his lifetime. He received the Silver Beaver Award in 1979 from the Jayhawk Area Council, the Silver Antelope Award in 1987 from the North Central Region and the Silver Buffalo Award in 1995 from the National Council, becoming the first Kansan to earn all three.
But Chandler’s community involvement didn’t stop there. According to his obituary, Chandler served as president of the Kansas Bankers Association, the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Greater Topeka and Downtown Topeka Inc., among other organizations.
He was also a benefactor of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, the YMCA, First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, KU and more. According to his obituary, Chandler endowed a scholarship fund at KU for graduates of Kansas high schools. He also was the first Topekan to join the United Way Tocqueville Society by contributing $10,000 to the United Way of Greater Topeka.
— The Topeka Capital-Journal
