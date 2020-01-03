How will this community remember the “Tens?” Only history will tell, but what follows is an Atchison Globe contribution to it, for history’s own sake.
A town rebuilds with teamwork When the Bartlett Grain Co. elevator exploded on Oct. 29, 2011, killing four of the firm’s employees and two safety inspectors, despair could have ruled the day, and for some, it did. But then-Mayor Allen Reavis spoke for countless volunteers and community leaders in communicating a desire to remember the victims not for what happened to them, but for who they were, and how their leadership would inspire the future.
Then-Gov. Sam Brownback traveled to Atchison on Nov. 9, 2011, to attend a commemoration of John Burke, Ryan Federinko, Curtis Fields, Chad Roberts, Travis Keil and Darrek Klahr. Brownback said the six would be remembered as noble Kansans, as friends, as neighbors, as family members and as brothers. Some family members said that though they would never feel complete closure, the support would help their healing, and the recovery of the two people who survived significant injuries the explosion.
Bartlett vowed to rebuild, and the community welcomed a completed new facility by fall 2012. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration ultimately found a series of safety concerns contributed to the disaster, which Bartlett disputed. Family members of the victims obtained a settlement out of court. All parties agreed to a schedule of fines, safety audits and improvements by the end of 2017.
New landmark span opens
A project begun in 2008 ultimately produced the landmark that has come to define Atchison and the surrounding area for its futuristic application of customizable LED décor with a tried-and-true grand arch design, forming a link between Atchison and Northwest Missouri. The project represented an appropriately rivalrous, but ever-enduring bond between Kansas and the Show Me State.
With work proceeding through the 2011 significant flooding of the Missouri River and other obstacles, notables from around the region and nation gathered in December 2012 to cut the ribbon on the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge, with all work wrapping up by summer 2013. The total tab came to about $60 million, by far the biggest infrastructure investment affecting Atchison and Buchanan counties in many years.
The bridge replaced a span built in 1938, the year after namesake Amelia Earhart disappeared on her final flight over the Pacific Ocean. Residents from another time came back to Atchison to represent an era and a pilot who continues to inspire Kansans and women leaders across the world.
The case of Patricia Kimmi
Just before the onset of the previous 10 years, Patricia “Pat” Kimmi, a 58-year-old grandmother of 12 children, went missing from her rural Horton home in early November 2009. Several law enforcement agencies, other government entities and scores of volunteers searched far and wide for her whereabouts, before the discovery of her body in May 2010 in a shallow grave on a farm in Nemaha County.
The case eventually resulted in the conviction of Roger Hollister, whose family owned the farmland where the body had been found, for capital murder. Hollister died suddenly at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in March 2013, though no foul play has been suspected in his demise. Others have been associated with wrongdoing in the case; Hollister remains the only person to have been convicted in the act of the slaying.
As recently as last fall, a 2015 story that reviewed the circumstances of Kimmi’s murder on newspressnow.com drew extraordinary levels of reader interest from across the world on the circumstances of what is likely to be remembered as one of the most infamous murders in Kansas history. The 2015 story appeared in association with “Murder Comes to Town,” a documentary series which aired “Horror in the Heartland” on Jan. 5, 2015, on the Investigation Discovery pay television network.
Sgt. Enzbrenner’s legacy
Each December, the Atchison Police Department presents a solemn memorial to their fallen brother, Sgt. David E. Enzbrenner, one of three APD sworn officers who have been killed in the line of duty, and the only one to have made the ultimate sacrifice since the end of the 19th century.
The impact of such an extraordinary tragedy on a town the size of Atchison and a police department as closely knit as this one is hard to overstate. That it happened in a particularly senseless manner on Dec. 9, 2011, at the hands of a rogue gunman during a residential code enforcement case, certainly doesn’t help.
As Enzbrenner’s brothers and sisters have told Atchison Globe, the meaning of what happened, the example set by a man as well known for his lovable character as for his stern leadership — when some wet-behind-the-ears junior cop got out of line — will be everlasting.
Thousands attended Enzbrenner’s funeral, including law enforcement officers from hundreds of agencies nationwide. Several of the APD officers who went through it are still here. All of them will always remember.
Cloudy, with a chance of ...
A delivery truck arrived, as many do, to the MGP Ingredients Inc. plant on Oct. 21, 2016. While the truck carried 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid, complex precautions backed up by federal law have been in place for decades to protect the public from any risk of exposure.
Everything seemed to be proceeding normally, until the acid became accidentally mixed into a tank full of 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite; in essence, bleach. In a contained environment, bleach mixed with the wrong substance can cause a dangerous chemical reaction.
The hazardous gas cloud ultimately spread over about 10 square miles. Over about an hour, chaos ensued as first responders dealt with dozens of exposure calls. Ultimately, about 140 residents, first responders, and employees of MGP and the involved contractor — Harcros Chemicals Inc. — sought medical attention.
MGP pleaded guilty in November before the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas to a misdemeanor Clean Air Act violation, entailing a fine of up to $1 million. A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 24. The company has cited praise at the national level for its post-disaster reform efforts.
