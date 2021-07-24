The Amelia Earhart Festival will have been absent from the Atchison community for two years when the celebration makes its return next summer.
“I had probably a dozen calls saying ‘man oh man I wish we were having the festival’,” Festival coordinator Jacque Pregont said. “There are people that missed it and that’s not all bad and hopefully it’ll make them more excited about next year.”
Pregont said not having the festival for this long has been a unique experience she hopes reinvigorates the passion for the event around the community.
“It’s been kind of strange and weird but it’s going to make us all more excited to see next year happen,” Pregont said. “We certainly are planning one of the best festivals ever and hope people are as excited as we are to celebrate Amelia.”
Pregont said they have already some big plans in place for the return of the festival
“We are full steam ahead for 2022,” Pregont said. “We’ll have two authors for Breakfast with the Books, two pioneering achievement awards like we did in 2019 and we’ll have dual wing walkers.”
Pregont and the Amelia Earhart Foundation committee will be tossing some ideas around for new aspects of the festival the next couple months.
“I hope we have new attractions and I want to sit down with our advisory committee to go through that,” Pregont said. “We’re thinking about ways to do different stuff and we plan on working on that in the next couple months.”
Finding more volunteers for next year will prove a challenge according to Pregont.
“The biggest obstacle I have right now for next year is volunteers,” Pregont said. “They are getting harder and harder to find. We’ve been blessed in the past with people stepping up when we have openings so hopefully we will again.”
Despite the disappointment of not having the festival, Pregont said she believes it was the right decision especially with the recent rise in Covid cases from the Delta variant.
“There were a lot of reasons to not have it this year and now that we have the uptick in the variant it was the right thing to do,” Pregont said.
Maybe the biggest reason for the cancelation was simply that the foundation didn’t want to ask the local businesses they lean so heavily on for money after a rough year.
“Our businesses had such a horrible year and we didn’t want to go ask them for money because they are trying to survive,” “That’s a big reason for why we didn’t have it this year.”
Pregont said the community as a whole should recognize the importance local businesses play in putting on events like the Amelia Earhart Festival.
“If we didn’t have all the support from certain companies, individuals and foundations we couldn’t have any of this,” Pregont said. “We need to remember as a community that the businesses that we shop at are supportive of what we do and we need them.”
