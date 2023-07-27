The 2023 Amelia Earhart Festival may have been one of the more attended and enjoyed versions of the festival in recent years according to those surrounding putting the celebration together.
Organizers Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont both highlighted how much good word they have received on the festival, particularly with the musical entrainment that made the move to the Riverfront instead of Warnock Lake.
“Perhaps not everyone will agree, but we have received tremendous positive feedback on our Friday night Music on the Riverfront,” Pregont said. “I feel that bringing the concert downtown allowed people to be able to walk around the booths and then just walk over to the concert area, it really worked.”
Pregont said the Sawyer Brown concert had approximately 3,500 people attend.
Seaberg said she heard positive feedback from many food vendors from around the community.
“We know the food vendors did better because it was easier for people to get around and it made the festival feel more cohesive,” Seaberg added. “Commercial Street was busy all day, the riverfront was full Saturday night, and the aerobatics and fireworks were fantastic. The food vendors were very happy.”
Executive Director of the museum Mindi Love Pendergraft said she was pleased with the tremendous turnout over the weekend.
"Out here at the hanger museum we had our busiest day ever on Saturday with over 550 visitors that day," Pendergraft said. "I knew it would be a big day but it was more than I thought we would have
Pregont said many states showed up for the weekend's festivities as well.
“People came early and stayed late and we had no idea of what to expect but it certainly was a great turnout," Pregont said. “People came from many places, and we are going to be checking zip codes at the museum, but I do know we had people from El Paso and Austin, Texas, Ohio, Arkansas, and Canada."
Seaberg said her Pregont was able to have some new help this year.
“One thing that helped this year was having Mary Jane Sowers as assistant coordinator Seaberg said. "She did a wonderful job and helped both Jacque and me. We are thankful to have her help going forward."
Pregont said the hospitality of Atchison was also widely praised by those in attendance.
“We received praise from people for how exceptionally well they were treated. They also pointed out how the hotels were great hosts, and the hotels were filled,” Pregont said.
Both Pregont and Seaberg expressed that the Amelia Earhart Symposium and Pioneering Achievement Award Luncheon is one of the highlights of the weekend.
“Every year we feel that the symposium is the best, but truly, this year was phenomenal," Pregont said. "I believe everyone enjoyed themselves and the new culinary staff at the college served a very good meal. My only wish is that more people took advantage of the wonderful symposium and lunch."
