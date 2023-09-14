The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum received another honor this week with this particular one coming in the form of a GEMmy "gems of travel" presented by the Midwest Travel Journalists Association.
This honor is presented by the MTJA to attractions and tourist destinations worthy of being highlighted that offer an exceptional experience to travelers both near and far. As noted, by the Smithsonian Magazine the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum was “one of the most anticipated openings of 2023.”
"We are happy to stand among other budding destinations within the Midwestern region that are being recognized for their drive towards excellence," the museum said in a statement. "Our personal goal of spreading Amelia’s passion for flight and her fighting spirit when faced with adversity."
Journalist Diana Lambdin Meyer of Parkville, Missouri nominated the Museum with a supporting vote of two other members from the association.
“The best part may well be the virtual reality of flying one of Amelia’s planes on her solo flight across the Atlantic, landing in Ireland in 1932," Lambdin Meyer said.
Camie Lies of Bismarck, North Dakota was moved by the advice take adventures, have the heart to try new things, and break stereotypes.
“Just from that, I knew that many young minds would be excited to see and hear more,” she stated.
Rich Warren of Columbus, Ohio had significant praise for the museum and attention it continues to garner in the community.
“The fact that the museum was packed with people on a Wednesday afternoon is testament to the fact that word is out that this is the place to see in Atchison, Kansas, right now," Warren said. "Few places deserve one of our GEMmy awards more than this museum.”
Information complied by Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.