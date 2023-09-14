Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

Members of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum and Atchison community pose for a photo with the GEMmy award presented by the Midwest Travel Journalists Association.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum received another honor this week with this particular one coming in the form of a GEMmy "gems of travel" presented by the Midwest Travel Journalists Association.

This honor is presented by the MTJA to attractions and tourist destinations worthy of being highlighted that offer an exceptional experience to travelers both near and far. As noted, by the Smithsonian Magazine the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum was “one of the most anticipated openings of 2023.”