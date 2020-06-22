The 23rd annual Amelia Earhart Fun Run 2K/8K Run/Walk is coming just around the corner even though the AE Festival is taking the year off due to COVID-19.
The Fun Run is scheduled for take-off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 from the Atchison Family YMCA Cray Community Center at 321 Commercial St.
Sign up is ongoing online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Atchison?AmeliaEarhartFunRunWalk. Sign up by Tuesday, June 30 guarantees an event shirt for a $25 fee. Otherwise, the $25 signup deadline is Friday, July 17. The fee increases to $35 on Race Day, July 18. Paid fees include medal and shirt.
