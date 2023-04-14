Alzheimer brain

Alzheimers disease is a form of dementia such diseases are characterized by degeneration of the brain cells and are progressive irreversible diseases. 

 Photo courtesy of Unsplash

An aging loved one might look in the mirror and see an image of themselves as a young child gazing back, indicating a memory issue.

Tracy Johnson, director of nursing at Medicalodge of Atchison, said symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and types of dementia are different for each person afflicted.