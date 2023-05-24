An Atchison man and woman are in the county jail following their arrests for allegations of fentanyl and cocaine found at their home where they resided with a young child.
Trevor Siard, 27, and Bristal Gann, 28, remained behind bars on Wednesday in the Atchison County Jail.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the arrests on Tuesday, May 23 stemmed from deputies' attempt to make contact with Siard near the intersection of 14th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Laurie said Siard fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit ensued, deputies caught up with Siard a few blocks away and apprehended him during the pursuit, Siard dropped a handgun that deputies recovered. Deputies also found multiple pills in Siard's possession that is suspected to be fentanyl.
Authorities from the Sheriff's Office subsequently executed a search warrant at Siard's residence in the 200 block of North 14th Street. Laurie said. It was there deputies recovered more than 300 pills, suspected to be fentanyl and what appeared to be cocaine, and some alleged marijuana and multiple drug paraphernalia items. Deputies also recovered two handguns, a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches in length, and other miscellaneous items.
Siard was arrested for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, suspected possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal use of weapons, distribution of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and other pending charges, Laurie said.
Gann was arrested as a result of the warrant executed at the residence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of suspected cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal use of weapons, distribution of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and other pending charges.
Siard and Gann were transported to Atchison County Jail.
Kansas Department of Children and Family was contacted to assist with alleged child endangerment issues and to arrange for placement of the 3-year-old child that was present at the residence.
"Sheriff's Deputies began this investigation after receiving crime tips and complaints about the alleged distribution of fentanyl from this residence," Laurie said in a press release. Fentanyl is a major problem in Atchison County, and we will continue to investigate the distribution of this deadly substance in our community."
Laurie urges anyone who suspects this type of activity or any other suspicious activity to submit anonymous crime tips at the Atchison County Sheriff's Office Website at www.atcosheriffks.org/crimetips or call the Atchison County Sheriff's Office at 913-804-6080.
