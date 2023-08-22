Ask David Bjourgaard and he might tell you as an Evergy employee it's the people in the community who pay a part of the salary every time they pay their electric bill so his donation on the All Aboard Atchison Match Day was a way of giving more back to the community.

Bjorgaard owns Discount Pest Control and has donated about 8 to 10 percent of its gross sales to the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison, where he teaches art to youth at the Club. This year Bjorgaard came up with a different formula. He based his donation on his projected profit to earn from his pest control business.