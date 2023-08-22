The Valley Hope Foundation was gifted $6,416, which exceeded the initial goal to raise $5,000 for their specified need to raise funds for building renovations, expansions as part of the Atchison Facility Improvements.
Ask David Bjourgaard and he might tell you as an Evergy employee it's the people in the community who pay a part of the salary every time they pay their electric bill so his donation on the All Aboard Atchison Match Day was a way of giving more back to the community.
Bjorgaard owns Discount Pest Control and has donated about 8 to 10 percent of its gross sales to the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison, where he teaches art to youth at the Club. This year Bjorgaard came up with a different formula. He based his donation on his projected profit to earn from his pest control business.
This year during the Match Day event, Bjorgaard donated $3,150 to the Boys and Girls Club. With the 60 percent match from the Atchison area Community Foundation, Bjorgaard's gift manifested into $5,000 to benefit the Club's programs.
As a result of the All Aboard Atchison event the Boys & Girls Club of Atchison was gifted $ 9, 886 by 18 donors. The club offers youth aged Kindergarten through seventh grade some space to grow and build healthy habits and friendships through interaction. There are afterschool programs that focus on tutoring for studies and Science, technology, engineering, and math activities. Membership fees start at $40 for one child and discounts for each additional child.
The Boys and Girls Club was one of 47 non-profit organizations seeking funding for a cause, or purpose of some sort, like cemetery maintenance, the arts, activities and sports center additions and improvements, health and service organizations.
There were 777 gifts received at the annual All Aboard Match Day happy hour event on Friday evening, Aug. 18, at the Atchison Event Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, proceeds from the event tallied more than $316,590.
AACF Chairman Ethan Hausman announced the event raised about $100,000 more than the 2022 event.
