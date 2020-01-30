Atchison High School leaders announced the 2020 Royal Courts candidates on Thursday. The Royal Courts Dance is scheduled for 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
The announcement and crowning of the king and queen is set to take place during halftime of the AHS varsity boy's basketball game in the school gymnasium. The AHS teams are playing against the Kansas City-based Sumner Academy on Royal Courts night.
