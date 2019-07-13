ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two undergraduates at Northwest Missouri State University bonded over mathematics in the mid-1960s. A few years later, they took part in something that changed mankind.
Ray Hischke and Ron Davis would stay up late, sometimes 4 a.m., studying math.
“We spent a lot of late nights in Maryville,” Davis recalled. “We became really good friends.”
This friendship would find them together on July 20, 1969. They worked for NASA and manned consoles in the ACR, the auxiliary computer room, just off the mission control center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
There they bore witness to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin becoming the first humans to walk on the moon.
“It’s incredible that it happened and that I was part of it,” Hischke said last week. “A small part, but I was there.”
As the 50th anniversary of that first manned moon landing approaches, the two men reflected on their origins, careers with NASA and their kinship with this remarkable bit of history.
‘Gosh, look at that’
Hischke had his eyes skyward at an early age. Growing up in Highland, Kansas, he remembers the night in 1957 when he and his father sat on their front porch and watched the Soviet satellite Sputnik race across the sky.
“That was my initial push,” he said.
Paperboy for the St. Joseph News-Press & Gazette back then (“the entire town, 175 papers, every morning and evening”), he won a contest for newspaper sales and got a telescope as his prize. Hischke remembers pointing it toward the moon and thinking, “My gosh, look at that.”
He studied applied mathematics at Northwest while also working at a lawn mower shop to support his wife and new baby. At graduation, he would send resumes to such employers as McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. His wife, Linda, had a suggestion: Why not NASA?
Hischke laughed this off.
“What’s somebody from NASA going to want with a kid from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas?” he told her.
Less than three weeks later, someone from NASA called to say they needed someone specializing in applied math to work in mission planning and analysis. On an icy day in January 1966, with their belongings in a 14-foot U-Haul, Ray and Linda moved to Texas.
Gemini 8, with astronauts David Scott and Armstrong aboard, was the first mission he worked on, just off the control room and supporting the flight dynamics officer, the retro fire officer and the guidance officer.
A computer, of a sort, was at their disposal. Primitive by today’s standards, the IBM 7094 “chunked along at twice real time,” Hischke said.
“It took us two hours to run an entry simulation, which in real time took about 45 minutes,” he added. “I’ve got more power in the pouch on my belt today than they even thought about having in the module that landed on the moon.”
‘One big family’
Davis grew up in Winthrop, Missouri, just across the river from Atchison. Hischke had tried to convince his friend to follow him to NASA, but Davis wanted to get an engineering degree and continued his education at the University of Missouri-Rolla.
With his mechanical engineering degree in hand, and having spent time working with Burns & McDonnell in Kansas City, Davis seemed set for the private sector. But his friend called from Texas, talking about the sense of mission there.
“They offered quite a bit more money, but (Hischke) talked me into going to NASA,” he said. “I got married in 1967, and we moved everything to Houston.”
He would arrive the aftermath of the Apollo 1 fire, which killed three astronauts in a launch rehearsal. All NASA focus had been shifted by then to the Apollo program, meant to land the first men on the moon.
Davis took a role in Hischke’s section, and they both advanced up the ranks. Hischke would become trajectory support chief.
A rich sense of camaraderie existed, Davis said.
“It was like one big family. We worked all kinds of hours and really enjoyed it,” he said. “I think that’s what helped us get (to the moon), too. Everybody was going for the same thing, and we all worked together.”
Hischke agreed. “Everybody there was young and just as enthusiastic as you can imagine,” he said.
Aside from the moon landing, Hischke especially remembers Apollo 8, the Christmas 1968 flight in which the crew orbited the moon without landing.
On Christmas Eve, with the nation watching on television, the crew read from the Book of Genesis.
“I was on the console when I heard them say that,” Hischke said.
He would in later years be on the console when the Apollo 13 crew would report a problem that curtailed their lunar mission.
Davis and Hischke have retired from NASA and both remain residents of the Houston area, from which they spoke to News-Press NOW in telephone interviews. They’re still friends.
They enjoy the attention the 50th anniversary of the moon landing is bringing to NASA.
“It’s just awesome what happened,” said Hischke, who worked on space shuttle missions and lived for a time in Utah before returning to Texas. “Those television programs come on about Apollo 11 and Apollo 8, I get excited every time I see one.”
Davis worked on shuttle missions and later on space station launches, taking an early retirement buyout from NASA and working 10 more years with Boeing, doing largely the same work with mostly the same people.
“You would almost do that for free, if you could survive,” Davis said of the days before the moon landing. “It meant so much to everybody for what they were doing for the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.