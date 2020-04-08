With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to change people’s everyday lives, the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) announced Monday that they have created the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund in response to the pandemic.
The 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist various local non-profits and the funds will support things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional and spiritual care, economic and rental assistance, education and healthcare according to the AACF press release given on Monday.
The Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust initiated the fund with a $25,000 matching grant last week. Several other business and individuals in the Atchison area have made donations to the fund.
The AACF was established in March 2019 to support non-profit organizations that give back to the community of Atchison. President and Chairman of the Atchison Area Community Foundation Jonathan Mize believes this fund will do exactly that.
“There wasn’t anything happening in our community,” Mize said. “There’s a lot of people in need of help. The Board of Directors decided to step up and make a fund that will help the community.”
The AACF has pre-selected the local Salvation Army and Catholic Charities organizations to receive initial $5,000 grants to immediately start putting Recovery Fund dollars to work in our community.
“There was a need, right off the bat, of people needing food,” Mize said. “While there are a lot of great food pantries in the area, we felt the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities are the key ones. They do a great job at distributing food and will help a lot of people.”
Local non-profits are encouraged to apply for the funding and can submit an application at info@atchisonfoundation.org. The application is a fillable PDF document and must be submitted by Friday, April 17. All applications will be reviewed by the AACF Board of Directors along with community representatives and civic leaders. All approved grants are expected to be distributed by June of 2020.
Anyone interested in donating to the fund can do so at the previously mentioned website. So far, the AACF has accumulated $84,000 in donations towards the fund.
