As a goal to help the Atchison Elementary School community, the Student Success Team members have implemented quarterly service learning projects along with other activities this year to support a positive learning environment.
The first project of the 2019-20 school year benefitted the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter at Benedictine College, providing beds for children in the MoKan area. The BC group’s motto is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town,” said Karen Glennon, an AES Student Success Team Member.
Hannah Thomazin, a BC student and Sleep in Heavenly Peace representative went to AES and accepted an $815 check on behalf of the cause during an all school assembly. The donation was made after AES pupils initiated a penny fund drive in support of their inaugural service learning project.
Intermediate Principal Nichole Honeywell, Elementary Principal Heather Renk and Assistant Principal Lisa Pierce reported to USD 409 Board of Education members present at their Oct. 14 meeting that as a result of the fund drive the youngsters raised more than $800 to benefit the cause.
On Sept. 14 more than 50 AES staff members, families and friends built more than 20 beds for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace cause. The work included sawing, sanding assembling and staining. The two-week penny fund drive was started with an initial goal to raise $760 to provide enough funds for two complete beds to include construction materials as well as mattresses, pillows and bedding.
