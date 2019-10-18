Advanced voting for the 11,482 persons eligible to vote within the boundaries of Atchison County commences Monday, Oct. 21 in the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse.
Advance voting will continue during regular business hours until noon on Monday, Nov. 4. in the clerk’s office, accessible from the first floor lobby of the courthouse.
Absentee ballots were mailed out from the Clerk’s Office during this past week on Oct. 16, but requests for mail-out ballots are ongoing until the final mail-out deadline at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. All voted mail-out ballots are required to be postmarked no later than Nov. 5 if returned by mail, or can be hand delivered to the clerk’s office or any polling place until the polls close at 7 p.m.
Deputy County Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide, of the Atchison County Clerk’s Office reported there are 270 newly registered voters on the voter registration books for Atchison County. These new eligible voters registered between Jan. 1 and until the current registration book closed Oct. 15 for the upcoming general election.
Potential voters will be casting their respective ballots to elect officials for local governments that include cities and school boards in the county. There is also one constitutional amendment question on the ballots.
The question centers on whether or not to eliminate the U.S. Census Bureau’s adjustment concerning nonresident military personnel and students relating to reapportionment of Kansas Senate and the Kansas House of Representatives.
A vote against continues the current requirement for adjustment. A vote in favor of the amendment will eliminate adjustment of the census relating to nonresident students and military personnel during reapportionments.
Since lawmakers’ regular session in 1992 and every 10th year state lawmakers have had authority to reapportion districts based on the state’s population based on the most recent census taken and published in the U.S. Census Bureau book.
For local city governments on the ballots residents in Atchison city limits will choose candidates from a field of seven vying for three open positions on the Atchison City Commission.
The Atchison City Commission candidates are: Abby Bartlett, J. David Farris, David Hasmann, Luke Jesnowski, Lisa Moody, William J. Murphy and Charles Perdue. Hausmann and Perdue are current incumbents.
For Effingham City
Council, all candidates are unopposed: For mayor – Justin O’Brien; city council candidates are: Harvey D. Fasse, Mark Hurst, David Lowe, Ross Montgomery and Kirk Wohlgemuth. Hurst and Wohlgemuth are incumbents.
Huron City Council – Mayor Jaquetta Peak, incumbent, is running unopposed to retain her seat. No candidates filed for any of the five city council seats.
Muscotah City Council has a full slate of candidates: Brian Higley is unopposed for mayor; Muscotah City Council candidates are: Susan J. Higley, Darryl Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Dale W. Small and Dalia M. Wilson.
Lancaster City Council – there are three open positions. However, no candidates have filed for the posts, thus there will be blank lines for write-ins.
USD 409 Board of Education has four at-large positions for voters to decide. The six candidates are: Sally J. Berger, John E. Bishop, Stefanie Gardner, Herb Gwaltney, Pamela Rizza and Josh Wheeler.
Gwaltney is the only incumbent and currently serves as school board president.
Wheeler has since relocated to another community and no longer resides within the 409 district, according to a recent published Atchison Globe news report.
USD 377 candidates, all unopposed, for the four open positions are: James R. Cormode — at large position; Position No. 1 Barbara Chapman; Position No. 2 – Greg Smith; and Board President Nancy Keith – Positon 3.
Chapman and Smith are running as incumbents to maintain their respective seats. Keith currently serves one of the two at-large positions on the board of education.
Position 3 that Keith is currently seeking comprises portions of Kapioma and Benton townships in Atchison County, a portion of Grahopper Township lying south of the southern edge of Township Five and those contiguous portions of Jackson and Jefferson counties that are within USD 377 boundaries.
For more information contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030.
