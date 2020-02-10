Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School congratulates the 2020 King and Queen of Mats and their court, who were crowned at the home wrestling matches with Sabetha & Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Colton Scholz was crowned King of Mats and Graci Postma was crowned Queen of Mats. Rounding out the royal court were candidates Brayden Brull, Jayden McNerny, Liberty Sterling, and Jacob Wood. Assisting with the crowning were the ACCHS Cheerleaders and Student Council members, and announcer, Student Council President Victoria Caplinger.
Latest News
- Become an advocate: Send in your questions
- What matters is your perspective
- Kansan, first woman NFL coach reflects on big year
- 'Tone down' demand costs county millions
- Atchison Public Schools chiefs look toward future
- Atchison home dual results
- USD 377 leaders to meet Wednesday
- Harris, Lady Red dominate
Most Popular
Articles
- As Missouri lights up, doubts remain
- Grave matter affects Atchison
- 'Remarkable public servant' dies
- Sheriff links inmates to jail sabotage
- Shooting and eluding crimes net pleas
- Civil complaint points to '16 gas damages
- Chargers shock Ravens
- SUV-Semi wreck sends 1 to hospital
- Pantle murder case moves forward
- Johnson, Elizabeth J. 19392020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.