ACCHS 2020 Mats Royalty

The ACCHS 2020 Mats royalty are: front row, Jayden McNerny, left, Queen of Mats Graci Postma and Liberty Sterling; back row, Brayden Brull, left, King of Mats Colton Scholz and Jacob Wood.

 Photo courtesy of ACCHS

Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School congratulates the 2020 King and Queen of Mats and their court, who were crowned at the home wrestling matches with Sabetha & Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Colton Scholz was crowned King of Mats and Graci Postma was crowned Queen of Mats. Rounding out the royal court were candidates Brayden Brull, Jayden McNerny, Liberty Sterling, and Jacob Wood. Assisting with the crowning were the ACCHS Cheerleaders and Student Council members, and announcer, Student Council President Victoria Caplinger.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.