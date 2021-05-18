A priest and member of the Order of Saint Benedict has been removed from ministry over reported relations with adult women, including a student of Benedictine College.
Fr. Simon Baker, who served as chaplain of the college in Atchison, Kansas, revealed in April to his peers within the Order that he had engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with an adult woman who attends the college, per a Saturday announcement. Since that time, the Abbey has received reports that Baker “crossed physical and emotional boundaries in pastoral relationships with other adult women.” No minors are known to be involved in these instances, and no criminal offenses are known to have been committed.
According to St. Benedict’s Abbey, after he declared his relationship, a internal review board found Baker had displayed inappropriate affection and favoritism toward the woman student, and imposed “certain boundaries” on Baker. The Abbey said it has arranged for counseling and support for the woman student, who has not been named.
“St. Benedict’s Abbey and Benedictine College remain committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for all people who interact with our clergy,” the OSB said Saturday. “We apologize to all those who have been affected by Fr. Simon’s inappropriate behavior.”
The Benedictine Circuit, the student newspaper of the college, first reported this story.
