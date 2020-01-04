These are reported to be actual answers given to a sixth grade test in history, aka hystery:
Moses led the slaves to the Red Sea, where they made unleavened bread. Unleavened bread is bread without ingredients. Moses went up on Mount Cyanide to get the 10 commandments. He died before he could reach Canada.
King Solomon had 300 wives and 700 porcupines.
Actually, Homer was not written by Homer but by another man of that name.
Socrates was a Greek who went around giving people advice. They killed him. He died from an overdose of wedlock, and after his death, his career took a dramatic decline.
In the Olympic games, Greeks ran races, jumped and hurled the biscuits.
Julius Caesar extinguished himself on the battlefields of Gaul. The ides of March murdered him. Dying, he gasped, “tee hee Brutus.”
Magna Carta provided that no man could be hanged twice for the same offense.
William Tell shot an arrow through an apple while standing on his son’s head.
Miguel de Cervantes wrote Donkey Hote.
Christopher Columbus discovered America while cruising about the Atlantic Ocean. His ships were called the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Fe. Later, the Pilgrims cross the ocean. The winter of 1620 was a hard one for the settlers. Many people died and many babies were born. John Smith was responsible for all this.
Johann Bach wrote a great many musical compositions and had a great many children. In between, he practiced on an old spinster, which he kept up in his attic. Bach was the most famous composer in the world and so was Handel. Handel was half German, half Italian and half English. He was very large.
Beethoven wrote music, although he was deaf. He was so deaf he wrote loud music. Beethoven expired in 1827 and later died from this.
Gravity was invented by Isaac Newton. It is chiefly seen in autumn, when apples fall off the trees.
The sun never set on the British Empire because the empire was in the east and the sun sets in the west. Queen Victoria was the longest queen. She sat on the thorn for 63 years. Her death was the final event which ended her reign.
The 19th Century was a time of great thoughts and inventions. People stopped reproducing by hand and started reproducing by machine. The invention of the steamboat caused a network of rivers to spring up.
Louis Pasteur discovered a cure for rabbis. Charles Darwin was a naturalist who the Organ of Species. Madman Curie discovered radio and Karl Marx became one of the Marx brothers.
