A great day for catching fish By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago

A great day for catching fish. Photo by: Barbara Trimble

Last Saturday was a great day for catching fish. Of course that means regulation size fish, not the small croppie Lorn Affield, Executive Director of the YMCA, caught four times in a row. With over 40 youngsters participated this year, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts camped out overnight.Fishing poles and bait were provided by Kansas Wildlife and Parks.A fishing clinic was provided by the Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center.The Boy Scouts cleaned and cooked the fish. Lunch was provided.The outing was for ages 6 to 12, troop leaders helped with the outing.
