With the theme of “A Century of Making the Best Better,” the 2019 Atchison County Fair held last week in Effingham presented hundreds of artists, craftspeople, farmers, students and hobbyists the opportunity to show their love for life in Northeast Kansas, for tradition, for their animals and for God.
Atchison County 4-H, organized in 1919, presented many students and alumni who have benefited from this important local youth development institution. For more information, visit https://www.atchison.k-state.edu/
