A century of Atchison County 4-H from its origins to current status will be front and center on full display this upcoming week during the county fail in Effingham.
“A Century of Making the Best, Better” is a showcase offering fairgoers multiple opportunities to celebrate and participate. There will be 4-H Centennial exhibits for all to have opportunities to reminisce and showcase exhibits from the past by way of special open class divisions at the county fair. A 4-H alumni, volunteers, and friends are invited to display exhibits requiring the skills they’ve learned through their 4-H involvement.
Potential exhibitors may enter their wares from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6; see page 34 of the 2019 Fair Book for details. The Centennial classes include:
*A 4-H Alumni Pie contest and cookies, cake, art a horticulture basket contests.
*Displays of 4-H attire to include uniforms, t-shirts, and hats. Other categories are 4-H record books, scrapbooks, photographs and memorabilia and other 4-H projects of yesteryears.
An emphasis on what might be in store for 4-H projects is the focus of the display of a class for all with futuristic visions for the organization.
Potential and experienced quilters are invited to take part in A 4-H Centennial Quilt Block Challenge that offers locals to design a quilt block. Interested parties can pick up kits, featuring 4-H fabrics at the Atchison County Extension Office in Effingham.
Block already completed will be on display during the fail. The finished quilt project will be up for auction at the 2020 Atchison County Fair to support Atchison County Extension youth education programs. There will also be 4-H Centennial t-shirts for sale at $15 per shirt and The Mary Boldridge German Chocolate Cake will sell during the livestock auction on Saturday. Proceeds from Boldridge cake are in support of 4-H scholarships.
All are invited to attend activities that include science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and math activities on Wednesday, at noon My Plate activities hosted by FCE units, and between 6:30 to 8 p.m. there will be a special 4-H birthday bash on Wednesday, Aug. 7; a 4-H Glow Party on Thursday, Aug. 8; and a casual 4-H alumni gathering to commence at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Blue Building.
The first displays of the boys and girls work in the community were introduced by the Atchison County Extension program with support from Kansas State University in 1919. That was back in the days when Atchison County Extension Agent O.C. Hagens provided students enrolled in the one room schools throughout the county with practical, science-based education. At the end of the year all students were invited to showcase their projects in a science fair type setting.
Extension Agent Joe Godwin led efforts to organize 4-H Community Clubs in the 1920s, and in 1923 area youth participated in the Atchison County Fair. The fair was in operation since 1906, and its initial purpose was not for prizes or competitive exhibition, but to introduce adults to new concepts like hybrid corn and food preservation techniques.
