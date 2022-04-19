Many citizens of Atchison County are finding letters in their mailboxes from the Regional Banking Senior Manager, Julia Westerfield, of Wells Fargo Bank.
The letter starts by telling the person they are a valued customer but sometimes changes need to be made and the bank in Atchison will be permanently closed on July 13, 2022 at 12:00p.m.
Wells Fargo does have other ways to bank such as their Wells Fargo Online or the Wells Fargo Mobile app. They invite their customers to visit www.wellsfargo.com/online-banking.
The closest branch to Atchison is in Shawnee, Kansas at the 11809 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.
