The leadership roles for four of the five municipalities within the boundaries of Atchison County are shaping up for the for-seeable future for the next four years, effective in January.
Interim Mayor of Lancaster Matthew Wilburn is the chosen one to lead the city with 25 write-in votes. Matthew Wilburn was initially appointed to serve the remainder of the 4-year term in July that was vacated after the unexpected death of Mayor Tim Callahan in June. At the time of his appointment Matthew Wilburn served as a Lancaster City Councilman, which had created a vacancy at the council’s table until Jacob Wilburn was appointed to fulfill the term. Elected to serve as Lancaster City Council are Larry Myer, incumbent, with 16 votes, Ryan Hermreck garnered 35 votes and Jacob Wilburn received 15 write-in votes to fill the open position.
In Effingham, incumbent Mayor Harvey Fasse was elected to another term with 66 votes, four other individuals each received one write-in vote. Three candidates, Adam Diebolt, David Lowe and Kirk Wohlgemuth had filed for Effingham City Council, which left two open positions. The results of the Effingham City Council are as follows: Diebolt – 52, Wohlgemuth – 50, and Lowe – 47. Two men received the majority of write-in votes, Richard Bomberger – 22 and Carl Bosch – 21.
Huron Mayor Jaquetta Peak, incumbent, was the only person who had filed for any position open for the Huron City Council. The write-in votes might likely tell the tale of who will comprise the five open Huron City Council seats. Nine persons received write-in votes, which makes them the presumed contenders for a seat at the Huron City Council table.
The potentials and the number of votes they received are: Jordan Clem – 8 votes; Linda Ferris -- 8 votes; and Donald Ball – 7 votes. There is a three-way tie between Joel Clem, Kimberly Clem and Ronnie Funk. Jamie Funk and Amy Clem each received one vote. After a determination concerning the eligibility of the potentials, it will likely be up to the county election officials to determine how to any tie votes, by the flip of a coin or pulling an eligible name out of hat.
A full slate of candidates for Muscotah Mayor and Muscotah City Council members were voter approved as presented on the ballot; Mayor Brian Higley, Musotah City Council members: Susan J. Higley, Daryl J. Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Dale W. Small and Dalia M. Wilson.
Dana Fletcher was one person who received a write-in vote.
The actual outcome of the election results remain unofficial until the outcome of the certification of the ballot counts, which will be after the Board of the Atchison County Commission Canvassing Board reviews the voted ballots. The canvassers expect to conduct a review at the end of the scheduled 1 p.m. Atchison County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Emergency Operations Center at 10443 U.S. Highway 59 along the outskirts of Atchison.
