Nicholas “Nick” Funk, a recent Atchison High School graduate is the winner of the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City 2019-2020 Gallon Grad Laptop Drawing.
The Community Blood Center announced in a press release dated July 20 that Funk was selected from a pool of 95 qualified Gallon Grads from across the greater Kansas City Metro. The program recognizes high school students for service to the community through blood donations. All students who donate blood eight or more times receive honors. The names of the qualifiers are entered into a drawing to win a laptop. The pool of qualified students collectively donated 920 units of life-saving blood products prior to their high school graduation that resulted in about 2,760 lives saved.
Current high-schoolers are encouraged to participate in the Gallon Grad program by donating blood eight times prior to graduation at any community blood drive or neighborhood donor center. Find locations and hours online at savealifenow.org.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, donors are required to wear a mask throughout their donation and CBC staff will also be wearing masks while taking extra precautions to maintain safe and sanitary conditions. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will only be accepted as capacity allows. For more information log on to savealifenow.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.