The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive effect on the country with one of the most controversial issues being the way schools have handled the national crises.
The Kansas Senate Committee on Judiciary held an information briefing in Topeka last Thursday on Senate Bill 541 that would potentially require legislation on orders and actions by public officials relating to vaccine passports, face mask mandates, gathering limitations, business restrictions, and religious gathering limitations.
USD 409 teacher Monica Beien is in her 19th year with the district and spoke to the committee about her experience as teacher during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Beien pointed out how many of the mandates in the past two years have hampered the learning capabilities of students.
“The school board has consistently made decisions that added barriers and impeded the success of students,” Beien said. “Students talk to me daily about their stress from shutdowns, changing mandates, mask-wearing, and quarantine.”
Beien touched on how the rules and mandates haven’t always been followed by some school officials.
“We’ve witnessed many inconsistencies including adults not wearing their masks at school board meetings, teacher training, and assemblies,” Beien said. “Vaccinated teachers were given five days of paid COVID leave while unvaccinated teachers had to use sick leave time.
Beien also went into detail about a school board member who tried to have a private event canceled.
“School board member tried to use his power to get a private event canceled,” “Another board member sought to quarantine students at the event and athletes were quarantined and forfeiting their seasons if they attended this event.”
Beien said she has experienced harassment and bullying for posting her views on the mandates that have been installed by the district over the past two years and said she isn’t the only teacher who feels this way.
“I’m fearful of continued retaliation including not being offered a teaching contract for next year,” Beien said. “I know that many teachers feel the same as me but are too afraid to speak up, and after what I’ve experienced I can’t blame them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.