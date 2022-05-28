Retired U.S. Army Col. Russell Thaden is living a quiet life in Atchison. Thaden gave a presentation to the local Rotary Club about the war in Ukraine and some insight into what may or may not happen.
Thaden has an impressive background in Army Intelligence. He served as a Russian linguist helping collect intelligence on the Soviet Union from 1967 to 1971. From 1974 to 2004 he was a commissioned US Army Intelligence Officer.
Until the end of the Cold War, his focus was on the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact.
Thaden served with the 1st Armored Division in Desert Storm in which he captured 6 Iraqi soldiers on the battlefield.
As a colonel, he served as the deputy chief of intelligence of all US and allied forces in Bosnia from 1996 to 1997 and returned for part of 1998.
Thaden once again served as chief of intelligence for all US and allied forces in Kosovo from the fall of 1999 to the winter of 2000 and also did the same in Afghanistan from 2003 to the winter of 2004.
In between assignments he volunteered and served as the deputy chief of intelligence for the US V Corps for the actual invasion of Iraq from November 2002 to May 2003.
Thaden retired from active duty in 2004, but went to work for the US Army as a civilian employee and returned to Iraq twice (2006 and 2008-09) as a senior civilian (1-star rank equivalent) as the deputy chief of intelligence for Multi-national forces in Iraq.
Thaden has been fully retired since 2014.
Retirement for Thaden does not mean a lack of interest in worldwide events. Many experts have opinions on the war in Ukraine, but Thaden’s background presents a unique view of the situation.
“Putin wants to put the Soviet Union back together again and he is going after Ukraine first,” Thaden said. “Ukraine has oil and the seaport of Odessa that the Russians are wanting to capture. Putin is 69 years old and if he were to lose or retreat it would take him years before he could attack again.”
Thaden also speculated that Putin simply has no plan or intention of having a replacement for him no matter the outcome of the war.
“Putin is careful about appointing a successor because that would leave him vulnerable to being overthrown and his successor being escalated to his position,” Thaden said.
According to Thaden, if Russia were to defeat Ukraine the next target would be to take back Moldova, which lies west of Ukraine and was once part of the Soviet Union.
“After the capture of Moldova, Putin would likely look to Georgia were years ago Russia invaded and assimilated a part of the country,” Thaden said. “How much of Georgia would Russia take is anyone’s guess and only Putin knows for sure.”
Thaden also clarified statements being made that China would come to Russia’s aid in the war with Ukraine.
“China’s main focus right now is Taiwan, but China wants to stay neutral with Russia and Ukraine,” Thaden said. “If China were to come to Russia’s aid, then I believe we would see action from NATO and China doesn’t want that conflict.”
The countries of Finland and Sweden are now wanting to join NATO to get protection since they fear Russia could turn their eyes toward their countries to conquer.
“The best thing for both Finland and Sweden is to join NATO and gain that protection,” Thaden said. “Russia would definitely hesitate to invade them if they had that protection.”
Russian Defense Ministry is now promising to keep a corridor open to allow foreign ships free passages from the Black Sea ports. Another corridor that would be open is Mariupol where ships will be allowed to leave by sailing from the port on the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.
