The Student Government Association from Benedictine College is hosting the Most Dangerous Game, March 29 through April 4 thanks in large part to local Atchison retailers donation to the event.
Local retailers and individuals of Atchison have donated enough to have over $2,000 of prizes.
Gellings said the retailers and individuals of Atchison have been very generous.
“We thank everyone for donating, it will make the game more competitive,” Gellings said.
Prizes will be given to the first five winners.
The games for the event are fashioned after the popular movie, Hunger Games. While the violence is taken out of the games the intrigue and suspense is still prevalent.
Student Government Associate Peter Madrid was the visionary for the event. Ryan Gellings, a student government associate and spokesperson for the event gave a brief description of the game.
“The game will be open to any student on campus. Students must sign up and when they do they will get a set of rules, a water pistol and a target signal,” Gellings said. “Only “hits” will happen while students are walking on campus. Once “hit” you are out of the game and it continues till there is only one person left who will be the winner.”
