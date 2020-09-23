Atchison County voters are invited to submit their questions for an upcoming Atchison County Sheriff candidates’ debate to take place in early October.
Incumbent Jack Laurie, a Republican, and challenger former Sheriff John Calhoon will face off in a debate that will be broadcast live on KAIR Radio, 93.7 FM and streamed through the KAIR Radio Facebook page at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
To submit your questions email them to kairradio@gmail.com by Tuesday, Sept. 29, submissions may be edited for length, but not content.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
