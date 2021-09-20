A local nurse pleaded guilty to intentionally giving a nursing home patient the wrong medication Friday according to a report from the Kansas City Star.
Jennifer Lynn Reavis, 37-year old Atchison nurse was convicted Friday of endangerment, unlawful administration of a controlled substance, and battery in Leavenworth County District Court.
In May 2019, administrators with Twin Oaks Rehab Center in Lansing contacted police after discovering that a patient had been receiving incorrect evening medications which included Ativan and Benadryl.
Reavis was later identified by authorities as the nurse giving out the extra medicine, an act described with photos and text messages.
According to the report, in one text message to the oncoming night nurse, prosecutors say, Reavis sent a photograph of the victim slumped over and sleeping in a wheelchair.
“Your (sic) welcome! I hope she is asleep most of the day tomorrow,” the text message said. “Hint hint.”
The victim suffers from dementia and the medication caused her to become lethargic and be hospitalized, prosecutors say.
In an interview with Lansing police, Reavis admitted to giving the medicine to the woman, saying she frequently displayed “exit-seeking” behavior — meaning she tried to wander away from the nursing home.
