A 44-year-old Atchison man’s alleged threat made to police officers and attempt to resist arrest on Sunday landed him a stay in the Atchison County Jail facing felony charges.
Jason L. Seager, heard formal charges filed against him Monday in Atchison County Jail. Seager faces felony offenses that include two counts aggravated assault for placing two law enforcement officers in danger of immediate harm or disfigurement with a weapon; obstruction of official duty for running from officers in effort to prevent service of the legal process; felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count for possession of smoking pipe alleging it is paraphernalia to use for smoking meth.
Seager was already facing two different misdemeanor traffic charges in connection with the outstanding district court warrants that police had proceeded to arrest for failure to appear on previous dates.
Seager said he intended to apply for court-appointed counsel. Bond was set at $30,000.
Atchison police officers arrested Seager after they responded to dispatch after 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 to the Commercial Street and River Road area about suspicious persons.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the call centered on a report about ‘”several persons walking around with what appeared to be bows and arrows.”’
The officers went to the area to check on the suspicious person, Wilson said. After they arrived, the officers located Jason Seager who was wanted on the outstanding failure to appear warrants. Wilson alleges Seager threatened the officers with a big stick and then fled from them on foot. Seager was apprehended near Fourth and Commercial Street, it was there where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession. The officers managed to escape injury.
Instead of bows and arrows, it turned out to be a stick, Wilson said.
During Seager’s court appointment, District Court Judge John J. Bryant advised Seager that he is a presumptive prison defendant because he was wanted for outstanding warrants at the time of his new arrest.
