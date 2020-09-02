An alleged failed attempt to elude law enforcement landed a 33-year-old Atchison man a stay behind bars following his arrest Tuesday along the outskirts of Atchison.
Phillip Roles is held in the Atchison County Jail for multiple Atchison County District Court warrants while additional charges are pending arising from the Sept. 1 incident. Roles was out of jail on bond awaiting trial concerning an unrelated matter, in wake of his recent arrest, Roles’ previous bond was revoked.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said Roles was apprehended after a vehicle pursuit that originated within Atchison city limits ensued through throughout a rural segment of Atchison County into Doniphan County.
The driver, identified as Roles was wanted for multiple felony warrants as well as previous allegations centering on fleeing and eluding within recent weeks. It was about 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1 when the county authorities and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the ongoing pursuit northbound along Sedgwick Road toward 330th Road before it turned westbound and continued northbound along Kansas Highway 7, Laurie said. KHP deployed spiked strips along K-7, but were unable to stop the suspect vehicle. The suspect then made an attempt to exit K-7 and onto U.S. 36 Highway where it spun out. Although Roles’ vehicle sustained damage, it’s alleged he continued westbound along Highway 36. It was at that point when KHP performed a successful tactical vehicle interception and disabled Roles’ vehicle, Laurie said.
The passenger remained in the Roles vehicle. The suspect, identified as Roles, exited the vehicle and fled into a nearby cornfield and then into a drainage ditch where a KHP K-9 Unit apprehended him.
Doniphan County EMS ambulances transported the passenger to an area hospital and Roles was transported to Atchison Hospital, Laurie said. Laurie indicated he was uncertain about the extent of injuries, but they appeared to be nonlife threatening.
An Atchison County deputy accompanied Roles to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries then subsequently released to authorities and taken to the county jail, Laurie said.
