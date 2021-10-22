The second trial of the Doniphan County trio was canceled this week after Scott Vandeloo, 46 plead no contest last week for the charge of involuntary manslaughter relating to the beating death of a Cummings man in 2019.
The sentencing is scheduled for December 8.
Vandeloo and two other men were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jason W. Pantle.
Last month, a Doniphan County jury found Brian Spilman, Jr., 24 guilty of involuntary manslaughter, and his sentencing is set for November 3.
The trial for Matthew “Cole” Scherer has been pushed back to March 28.
According to authorities, the trio was evolved in an altercation with Pantle during a party in late September of 2019 in southern Doniphan County.
