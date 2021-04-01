A 32-year-old Atchison man was ordered to serve more than five years in a state correctional facility in connection with his arrest September, 2020 arrest for his intent to distribute illegal substances .
Jesse Smith III, was sentenced Monday, March 29 in Atchison County District Court to 68 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills with the intent to distribute.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker issued a press release, and explained Smith’s recent conviction arose from a Sept.27, 2020 incident that involved the execution of a search warrant in a motel room at 401 South 10th Street. Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office obtained the warrant and confiscated quantities of the substances that met the distribution criteria according to statute.
The Sheriff’s Office authorities investigated facts of the case and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation testing confirmed the illegal substances, Becker indicated.
