Local law enforcement officers were present Wednesday for the funeral services for Officer Mike Mosher of the Overland Park Police Department.
Officer Mosher, a 14-year police veteran, was slain Sunday, May 3 as the result of a shootout with a hit and run suspect. The suspect also died as a result on an altercation that ensued.
Multiple police officers represented the Atchison Police Department, and two deputies represented the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.
A celebration of Officer Mosher’s life took place at the Overland Park Convention Center Wednesday morning. From the Convention Center a memorial procession followed along Metcalf Avenue to the Johnson County Funeral Chapter and Memorial Gardens before a private graveside service limited to family and friends. The public services included the traditional honors for fallen law enforcement.
