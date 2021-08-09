Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office have identified a 39-year-old Atchison man as the driver involved in a hit and run incident that cause extensive damage at the former Lockwood Company building located along Pratt Road.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said it was about 6:22 a.m. when county law enforcement responded to a call about the hit and run. It was determined Bryan R. Gammon drove a 2010 Nissan car when it struck a chain link fence and subsequently drove through the building.
Deputies located Gammon and the suspect vehicle later in the 8300 block of Freemont Street and issued him a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for failure to report the accident.
