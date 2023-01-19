The Atchison Humane Society opened its doors in April of 2000. Normally the shelter has approximately 40 dogs and 30 cats waiting for their forever homes. The shelter is a low kill shelter, which meansonly animals that are vicious or diseased are euthanized.
"Wehave 22 dog runsbut more than 40 dogs so we take them to theoutside area to romp around in," Shelter Director Diane Middleton said. "The cats have their own rooms with play toys.People are invited to see the dogs and cats in the afternoons when all of the morning work is done."
Currently the shelter hasfive people working there, but also have major interest and a need some volunteers to help withgeneral care for the animals and help socialize the animals so they can go home with manners.
“The shelter would be a good place for father and son or mother and daughter help along with any Boy Scouts or church group," Middleton said. "To volunteer you must be 13 years or older. "
If you are interested involunteering,please call the shelter at 367-DOGS (3647).
Supplies are always welcome: cat litter, paper towels, bleach, blankets (small ones)and of course donations.
One of the bigger items that the shelter needs desperatelyis a van.
“We are so afraid to take the current van out of townbecause it is so old and so many miles on it,” Middleton said.“Wereally need a cargo van to haul supplies and animals around,” Middleton added.
To visit the shelter the address is 125 North 21stStreet, Atchison, Kansas, 66002.
