A pair of local Fourth of July celebrations will take place this weekend with one being Saturday night and the other being Sunday.
Lancaster will hold its annual festivities Sunday with the return of the parade starting at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available from 4-5:30 p.m. with free ice cream at the city building after the parade.
Fireworks will be after dusk at Fuhrman Park.
Warnock Lake will have have music starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks will being after sunset Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.