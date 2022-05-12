Last Saturday's sunny and cool weather in Atchison led to an ideal day for the YMCA Fishing Clinic at Atchison State Fishing Lake.
Approximately 90 children signed up for the clinic.
Personnel from the Boy Scouts, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, plus the Atchison YMCA were on hand to make sure the youngsters were given instructions on how to do the fundamentals to be ready to cast their line into the water.
The children in attendance were enthusiastic about casting from the piers and lake embankments. The morning did not yield much fish, but the afternoon saw a variety of fish caught. However, Melody Jordan caught the first fish of the day.
For lunch, anyone who caught a fish was shown how to flay a fish and the fish was cooked by the scouts. Also served were elk burgers and buffalo burgers.
Equipment and a variety of fishing gear were donated by Bass Pro/Cabela’s.
