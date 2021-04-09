Kerri and Sean Crittendon comprise the married couple with respective managerial backgrounds who sought out some years back to fill a void in the community.
In 2018, Kerri and Sean did just that when they established Crittendon Home Care to initially provide a private pay home care service headquartered from the basement of their home in Atchison. The couple provided the services to clients in Atchison and Leavenworth County.
Kerri is a registered nurse with more than 15 years of geriatric nursing. She holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing Education, and taught as an adjunct nursing instructor.
Sean has more than 20 years of experience with juvenile services that includes Director of Juvenile Services for the 1st Judicial Services in Kansas and more recently as the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison. Sean earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership with an emphasis on business.
“Having worked and managed in facilities,” Kerri said, “I heard and understood my patients’ wishes, which was to remain at home.”
After about a year of brainstorming together, Kerri said she and Sean began to formulate a plan.
“We bet ourselves and made the leap,” Kerri said. “We figured with my knowledge of nursing and geriatrics and Sean’s background in business, his connections, and understanding of the State system, that we made the perfect match to turn a dream into reality.”
That first year the couple provided meal preparation and planning, laundry, financial management, grocery shopping, assistance transferring, errands, light housekeeping, medication reminders, assistance with daily living activities and companionship, Kerri said. From 2018, to the present Crittendon Home Care has grown from Kerri and Sean as the only two staff members to more than 50 employees, which also includes six office support staff members operating from offices in Atchison and Leavenworth. The Crittendons’ business base also expanded to provide service beyond Atchison and Leavenworth in Brown, Doniphan, Jefferson, Jackson and Wyandotte counties.
In addition to private pay, Crittendon Home Care is also approved as a United States Veterans Administration provider, and approved to accept Long-Term Care Insurance and Kansas Medicaid Home and Community Based Service clients.
Services provided to the company’s clients are determined from a RN’s developed care plan based on an assessment of needs and consultation with the clients and their families. The care might range from transportation needs that also includes wheel chair accessible transportation to appointments both locally and to the Kansas City area and St. Joseph, Missouri; light housekeeping; meals; medication and well-being checks; for clients who are in need for more care and/or assistance service is provided for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The company employs CNAs all certified to provide a high level of care with RN supervision, Kerri said. The company also employs caregivers and homemakers who can provide services that do not require a level of certification. Free assessments for services are available by calling 913-303-2400 for more information or to make arrangements.
For more information about Crittendon Home Care visit the website at crittendonhomecare.com.
The offices are located at 625 Commercial Street Suite 1 in Atchison and 518 Shawnee Street, within the Leavenworth/Lansing Chamber of Commerce.
