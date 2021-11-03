The USD 409 Board of Education and City Commission results are in with minimal to no changes overall to both.
The commission will stay the same as Allen Reavis was the top vote-getter with 886 votes, Jesse Greenly was second with 851 and Lisa Moody was third with 778 votes. All three incumbents beat out William Murphy who 555 votes, Michael White with 327 votes, and David Deware with 272.
The Board of Education saw the return of three incumbents and one newcomer to hold four-year terms.
Carries Sowers was the top vote-getter for the school board with 1,198 votes, Diane Liebsch was second with 1,103, Deborah Eplee had 999 and Sean Crittendon had 794.
Brandi Ross earned 1,218 votes to continue serving her two years in the unexpired term she was appointed to last year.
