Statewide cases of COVID-19 continue to increase daily with mid-week numbers hovering around 9,300 throughout 88 counties and a little over 200 deaths.
In Atchison County, the number has increased to 21 total cases. In neighboring counties, Brown has 7, Jackson County 91, Doniphan County 12, Leavenworth 1,073 and Jefferson 22.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high reporting counties throughout the state - which include Finney County 1,417 cases, Ford County 1,628, Johnson County 788, Leavenworth County 1,073, Lyon 386, Sedwick 543, Seward 838, Shawnee 272 and Wyandotte 1,315.
New guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. Also check www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for up to date case information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.