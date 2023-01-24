Colonel Leroy W. Stutz (born November 13, 1939) was a U.S. Air Force officer, pilot and prisoner of war for 2,284 days (6.25 years) during the Vietnam War.
Stutz grew up on a farm in northeast Kansas. He graduated from Atchison County Community High School, where he was an accomplished athlete. Stutz joined the Kansas National Guard in 1957. He subsequently received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy graduating in 1964.
After flight training and reconnaissance photo training, Stutz was promoted to first lieutenant and assigned toUdorn, Thailand flying the RF-4C Phantom II. During a reconnaissance mission in November 1966, Stutz was recognized for his bravery with his first Silver Star, when despite extremely hazardous conditions, he reconnoitered the Dap Cau Railroad and Highway Bridge near Hanoi over hostile territory and obtained intelligence to restrict the flow of vital materials transported on the railroad leading from Hanoi to Communist China. He earned 2 Silver Stars, 2 Legion of Merits (l with V), 1 DFC, 2 Bronze Stars (Both with V), 2 Purple Hearts, 4 Meritorious Service Medals, 6 Air Medals, and the POW Medal, among others.
Stutz's 85th combat mission came on December 2, 1966. Stutz and his pilot, Captain Robert R. Gregory, were assigned a 55-minute photo reconnaissance mission over Hanoi, North Vietnam. During a pass over their target, their aircraft was hit by 57mm AAA ground fire and the two ejected as their aircraft crashed near Yên Bái, 25 miles outside of Hanoi and were captured.
Stutz saw Gregory several times the day of their capture, but Gregory was unconscious. Both men were transported to the Hanoi Hilton in the same truck and arrived on the same day they were shot down. Stutz never saw Gregory again. In 1987, Vietnamese officials discovered Gregory's remains, returning them to his family 22 years after Stutz's return.
Stutz was routinely beaten, tortured and starved during the first four years of captivity. He was moved around to several POW camps in the north, including Heartbreak Hotel, Camp Hope (Son Tay) andSkidrow—this camp was used to re-educate military members who overstepped their bounds. Army Special Forces raided Son Tay in Operation Ivory Coast a rescue attempt but Stutz and his fellow POWs had been moved shortly before the raid.
Top Videos
About one year before their eventual release, the North Vietnamese took Stutz and 214 other prisoners to a camp on the Chinese border. They remained there until the peace agreement was signed. In the documentary Return with Honor, Stutz describes how his North Vietnamese captors tortured him:
I thought I was the toughest fighter pilot in the world. I found out real fast how wrong I was . . . When the screaming gets sobad,they stuff a rag in your mouth so they don't have to hear you, all you can think is, 'God, I don't want to die and nobody even knowing," Stutz said.
On March 4, 1973, Stutz, promoted during his time as a prisoner to captain, was released from Hanoi. Almost 600 Americans were freed during Operation Homecoming. The years of deprivation and captivity took a toll on Stutz, who lost 68 pounds down to 107 pounds. He suffered an injury to his head during captivity, and was grounded medically, when he was finally freed.
Promoted to major in 1974, Stutz was an Air Officer Commanding at the Air Force Academy, and continued being promoted on to Colonel in 1984. He became Deputy Commander for Maintenance for the 56th Tactical Training Wing and next was Deputy for Maintenance of the 552nd Airborne Warning and Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. In July 1990, he became vice wing commander at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois, and was put in command of the 3360th in February 1992, and appointed commander of the Training Wing in November 1992.
Colonel Stutz retired from the Air Force in June 1994, having completed 30 years on active duty. At the time of his retirement, he was a rated A pilot, with over 750 flying hours in the T-37 Tweet, T-33, and RF-4C Phantom II. He currently resides in Oklahoma City.
Special thanks to Sheli Sweeney for information on Col. Stutz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.