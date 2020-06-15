Live Well Live Atchison has is partnering with Kansas Rep. Dr. John Eplee, 63rd District, R-Atchison, and Rick Berger, of the Berger Company to distribute thousands of masks at businesses throughout the community in effort to lower the spread of the COVID-19 in the community.
The endeavor launched Friday with the availability of 2,000 protective face masks at no cost while supply lasts at Walmart. Another 1,000 protective masks are available at several other businesses in Atchison. The participating businesses are Eddie’s Five and Dime, Fifth Street Mercantile, Fox Theatre Atchison, The Hardware Store, Willie’s Sports Pub, HC Style Company, USD 409 Board of Education and Atchison County Courthouse.
Funding is made possible through Walmart and the Pratt Family Foundation. Berger Company employees along the sewing line constructed the masks of fabric and elastic.
Live Well Live Atchison Board Members Sean Crittendon, Lindsey Hansen and Ryan Moody along with LWLA Director Andrea Clements were on hand Friday for the distribution launch at Walmart.
Aaron Lewis, Customer Service Associate, estimated 100 to 150 masks were distributed within the first hour after their display was set up near the north entrance located adjacent to the clothing section.
