TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Community Health Promotion team is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Community Grant. In total, 19 recipients will cover 31 counties and 2,049,521 Kansans (70% of the Kansas population).
The CDRR Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition. Strategies include reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing youth from using tobacco, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity and improving community nutrition.
“We are excited to announce this year’s CDRR grantees and look forward to our continued collaboration with state partners in their endeavor to reduce chronic diseases. This grant provides funding to communities across the state to assess their health data, address local priorities through policy, environment and systems change”, said Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The State Fiscal Year 2023 CDRR Grantees and the counties they cover include:
> Live Well Atchison County, Inc.
Thrive Allen County, Inc.
Barton County Health Department.
Partnership for All Cherokee County.
Crawford County Health Department.
Dickinson County Health Department.
Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.
Edwards County Economic Development Corporation.
LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition.
Harvey County Health Department.
Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness.
Miami County Health Department.
North Central-Mitchell County Medical Foundation.
Reno County Health Department.
Central Kansas Foundation.
Medical Society of Sedgwick County.
Shawnee County Health Department.
Unified Government Public Health Department.
Learn more about the CDRR Community Grant Program at kdhe.ks.gov/cdrr
