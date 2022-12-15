The city of Atchison has a newMayor, although she has served on the board and vice-mayor, Lisa Moody. Also, chosen for vice-mayor was Abby Bartlett who recently servedasMayor. A new commissioner has not been chosen yet to fill Allen Reavis’ seat.
Amy Finch, City Manager of Atchison, opened the meeting with a list of consent items. These are items that have been dealt with by theCity Manager and needs thecommissioner'sapproval.
Under new business, Brian Pickman was selected to be on the Parks and Recreation board.
JustinPregont, Pomeroy Development, talked about the building at 733 Commercial Street and conducted an open publichearing. In order to submit an application to the Kansas Department of Commerce forSmall Cities Community Development Block Grants under the Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation category. Brent Waggonerof Governmental Assistance Service was also present to answer any questions asked bythecommissioners.
The Commissioners passed a motion to adopt Resolution No. 3329 Certifying legal authority to apply for the 2023 Kansas Small Cities CDBG program from the Kansas Department of Commerce for a project at 733 Commercial Street and authorizing Mayor Moody to sign and submit such an agreement. A role call was done and the motion passed4-0.
Mayor Moody was authorized to execute the Statement of Assurances and Certifications; City Attestation Statement; Residential Anti-displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan; HUD Application/Recipient Disclosure Report; Environmental Determination of Level of Review; and the contract (contingent on grant award) with Western Consultants dba GAS for CDBG grant administration.
The commissioners authorized $10,000 for The Bunker at Bellevue, LLC project with funds to be paid directly to Exchange Bank and Trust to reduce existing lines of credit.
ClintonMcNemee, Public Works & Utilities Director,asked that the commissioners authorizeCity Staff to initiate contract negotiations with Synder & Associates for the research and design phase of the Radial Collector Wells Project. The commissionersagreed to enter contract negotiations.
ClintonMcNemee, Public Works & Utilities Director, recommended to authorize staff to hire Snyder & Associates to complete a preliminary engineering report for the CDBG application for proposed improvements at LFM Park in the amount of $25,500; the commissioners agreed.
A study was done on water rates and the commissioners agreed that Commercial/Industrial rates were to be raised5% for 2023. Adiscussionensued on the wastewater rates and it was agreed to table that discussion.
The commissioners then entered an executive session beforeretiring.
