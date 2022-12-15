The city of Atchison has a new Mayor, although she has served on the board and vice-mayor, Lisa Moody. Also, chosen for vice-mayor was Abby Bartlett who recently served as Mayor. A new commissioner has not been chosen yet to fill Allen Reavis’ seat.  

Amy Finch, City Manager of Atchison, opened the meeting with a list of consent items. These are items that have been dealt with by the City Manager and needs the commissioner's approval.  

