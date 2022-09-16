June 7, 1917 marks the beginning of the Lions Club International with Melvin Jones, Chicago, IL., being the founder. In Atchison we celebrate September 10, 2022, as the 75th Anniversary of the Atchison Lions Club.

Mayor Abby Bartlett honored the club by making a proclamation by saying: “Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in approximately 47,000 club.”

