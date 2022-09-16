June 7, 1917 marks the beginning of the Lions Club International with Melvin Jones, Chicago, IL., being the founder. In Atchison we celebrate September 10, 2022, as the 75th Anniversary of the Atchison Lions Club.
Mayor Abby Bartlett honored the club by making a proclamation by saying: “Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in approximately 47,000 club.”
Mayor Bartlett went on to say, “the Lion’s Club motto “We Serve” is indicative of the caliber of the type of men and women who volunteer their time to meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding through participation in club activities; such as providing eyeglasses for those less fortunate, screen children for eyesight problems, rides for medical appointments for those who do not have transportation, donate pocket constitutions to government classes, help local service agencies assist needy families during the Holiday Season.”
A banquet was held on Saturday evening with President Lion Anna Harris greeted everyone to festivities. An introduction tovisiting Lions Clubs was given by Lion Kelly Thompson. The Atchison club history was highlighted by Lion Ken Massingail. Speaker for the evening was Bobby Duvall.
